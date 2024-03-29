Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $49.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 576,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

