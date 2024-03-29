IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 4th

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

