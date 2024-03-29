IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading Down 10.8%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
IQE Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
IQE Company Profile
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
