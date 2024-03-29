Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 86,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

