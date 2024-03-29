Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ICOP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 75.00% of Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

