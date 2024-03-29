iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,161,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

