iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.68

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 315110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

