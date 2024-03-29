iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

