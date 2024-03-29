iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.