iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.65

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 345212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

