iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.65

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 345212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
