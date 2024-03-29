iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.65

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 345212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.