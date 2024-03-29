iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.65

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 345212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

