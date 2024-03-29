iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

