iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

