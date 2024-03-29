iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.53% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

