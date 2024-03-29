iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the February 29th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 409,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

