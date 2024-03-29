iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) is Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $72.86 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $877.96 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

