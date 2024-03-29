iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

