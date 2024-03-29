iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

