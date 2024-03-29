iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

