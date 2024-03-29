iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.09

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 1676340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,192,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

