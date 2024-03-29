iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

