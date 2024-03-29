iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

