iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

