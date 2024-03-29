iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

