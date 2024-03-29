iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $124.14, with a volume of 223171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

