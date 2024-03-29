iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.71

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 115693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

