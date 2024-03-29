iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.14

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.14 and last traded at $186.11, with a volume of 458999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

