iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.23. 6,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

