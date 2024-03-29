J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Sells 5,000 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48.

J.Jill Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $31.98 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $338.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JILL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

