Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.27.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

