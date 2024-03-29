Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $35.34 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
