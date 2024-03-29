Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

