Jefferies Financial Group Increases Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $27.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $14.08 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $772.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

