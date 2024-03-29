Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.
About Jenoptik
