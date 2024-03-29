Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

