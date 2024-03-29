Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,631 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.

On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

