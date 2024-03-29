Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,631 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.
- On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.
Cryoport Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
