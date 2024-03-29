John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.25

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 168424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

