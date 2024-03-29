JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

