JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 60.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.