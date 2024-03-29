JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.51

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 34085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,987,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000.
About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
