Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.44

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 146042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

