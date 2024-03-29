Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $194.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

