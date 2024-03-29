Keith O’rear Sells 8,349 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after buying an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

