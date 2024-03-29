Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Trading Up 4.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 134,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,392,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

