Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Kailash Narayanan Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
