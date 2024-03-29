Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

KMB opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.