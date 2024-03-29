Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.62). Approximately 2,819,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 980,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.63).

Kin and Carta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £222.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.70.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

