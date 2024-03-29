KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 7,018 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KLAC opened at $698.57 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $660.14 and a 200-day moving average of $567.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
