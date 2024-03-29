Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 4.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 507,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,260,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

