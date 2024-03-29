Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $24.00. 85,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 353,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

