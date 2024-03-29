Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $24.00. 85,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 353,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Insider Activity
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- About the Markup Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.