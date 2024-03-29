Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.46. 607,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

